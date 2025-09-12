Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM announced plans to launch its first multifunctional service center in Pingtung County in mid-2027 to bolster Taiwan’s high-tech facility construction ecosystem.

The company began evaluating the project two or three years ago when it expanded manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and Japan.

The contract chipmaker said the new “ecosystem park” will help local facility construction partners upgrade their capabilities and win contracts from other global chipmakers, including Intel INTC, Micron MU, and Infineon IFNNY, the Taipei Times reported on Friday.

The center will mark Taiwan’s first cluster dedicated to high-tech facility construction companies.

At a forum in Taipei, Taiwan Semiconductor vice president for facility construction Arthur Chuang emphasized that Taiwan’s limited land and infrastructure resources require proactive measures to avoid a hard landing for the nation’s industry, which remains vital to its economy.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock gained over 31% year-to-date, topping the NASDAQ Composite Index’s over 14% returns, as Big Tech’s AI ambitions fuel demand for its semiconductor chips.

The Taiwanese chipmaker plans to install testing labs at the center so partners can validate products against international standards. The company also intends to encourage partners to send teams to the site, which will be part of a semiconductor industry supply chain zone.

Chuang said the center, located in Pingtung Science Park in Pingtung City, will begin operations in the second quarter of 2027 once public utilities at the site are completed.

Price Action: TSM stock is trading higher by 0.42% to $259.99 premarket at last check Friday.

Photo by Jack Hong / Shutterstock