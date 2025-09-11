Amazon's Zoox Debuts Free Robotaxi Rides On Las Vegas Strip, Challenging Tesla And Waymo

Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN Zoox on Wednesday launched the fully autonomous ride-hailing service using purpose-built robotaxis on the Las Vegas Strip.

The next-generation transportation tech company announced its first serial production facility in Hayward, California, in June. The facility is capable of producing over 10,000 robotaxis annually.

Free Service Available Through Mobile App

The service offers free rides via iOS and Android apps to destinations including Resorts World Las Vegas, AREA15, and Topgolf. “We’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking journey,” said CEO Aicha Evans. Paid rides will follow pending regulatory approval.

Vegas Targets 40 Million Annual Visitors

Las Vegas provides optimal conditions with over 40 million annual visitors. Zoox’s bidirectional vehicles lack steering wheels and pedals, seating four passengers in carriage-style configuration with dedicated pickup zones and concierge services.

San Francisco Waitlist Opens

The Californian company has started waitlists in San Francisco but hasn't shared when it will officially launch. They’ve been running tests there since November and are looking to expand to Miami and Austin next. Chief Technology Officer Jesse Levinson explained that they were never just trying to make a self-driving car; the goal was to build a whole new way for people to get around.

Competition Intensifies Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Zoox competes with Tesla Inc. TSLA and Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Waymo in the emerging robotaxi market. Tesla recently expanded its Austin operations while federal lawmakers debate autonomous vehicle regulations.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) plans to introduce legislation effectively banning fully autonomous driving, calling such vehicles “terrible for working people” and threatening jobs for cab drivers and truckers. His proposed “Autonomous Vehicle Safety Act” would require onboard safety operators for all self-driving cars on public roads.

