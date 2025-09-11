Apple Design Chief Calls iPhone 17 Air A Dream Realized As The Thinnest iPhone Ever Forces Buyers To Choose Between Style And Performanc

Apple Inc. AAPL is betting big on design with the launch of the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest smartphone yet, a 5.6mm device that executives call a dream realized, but one that also challenges buyers to weigh fashion against functionality.

Apple's Thinnest Phone Yet

Unveiled at Apple's Cupertino headquarters, the iPhone 17 Air is 36% thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro, lighter than a Cartier "Love" bracelet and only slightly thicker than three stacked quarters, reported the Wall Street Journal.

"It's something that we dreamed about for a long time, to make just an incredibly, shockingly thin iPhone," said Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of industrial design.

CEO Tim Cook echoed the sentiment, adding that the Air feels so light it could "fly away" in your hand.

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of human interface design, framed it as a step closer to the late Steve Jobs' vision of a seamless "piece of glass."

See Also: Mark Cuban Once Said First Trillionaire Could Be ‘One Dude In A Basement' — Now He's Putting AI Tools Directly In High School Classrooms

A Trade-Off Between Power And Style

The new Air model sacrifices some capabilities to achieve its sleek profile. It does not match the battery life or camera system of the Pro models, which are aimed at photographers and power users, the report said.

Instead, the Air is marketed as the stylish choice, a phone as much about personal expression as performance.

"I like that it's a hard choice," Anderson said, contrasting the Air's chic look with the Pro's workhorse functionality.

To reinforce its fashion appeal, Apple introduced reflective finishes, slim translucent cases and cross-body straps that let the phone double as an accessory.

Cultural Buzz Around Thinness

Early reactions from fashion insiders and cultural figures suggest Apple's gamble may pay off. Palace Skateboards co-founder Lev Tanju said the Air was the model that instantly drew him in.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson praised the Air for solving the clash between shrinking handbags and growing phones.

Design critics noted Apple faces the impossible task of reinventing the smartphone each year, but the Air signals a bold new approach. Rumors of a foldable iPhone in development only added to the intrigue.

Market Context And Financial Performance

Apple remains the global leader in smartphones, holding 25.71% market share worldwide in August 2025, compared with Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF 20.96%, according to Statcounter.

In the U.S., its dominance is even stronger at 57.24%, more than double Samsung's 22.25%.

Financially, Apple reported $94 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue in July, beating Wall Street estimates. iPhone sales rose to $44.58 billion, up from $39.3 billion a year earlier, underscoring the device's continued role as Apple's top growth driver.

Price Action: Apple shares slipped 3.23% on Wednesday and are down 7% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains a positive trajectory across short, medium and long-term periods, with additional performance insights available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart / Shutterstock.com