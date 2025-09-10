Elon Musk Says Open-Sourced X Algorithm Will Showcase Flaws, Improve Transparency As Trump Aide Peter Navarro Alleges 'Propaganda' On The Platform

Billionaire Elon Musk says that his team at the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) decided to make the platform's algorithm open source to showcase its "many flaws."

‘Every Week, We Try To Make It Better,' Says Elon Musk

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X on Tuesday, Musk said that the company tries to improve every week, conceding that it may not always succeed at doing so.

He then added that the company also tries to "be transparent" with the platform's Community Notes, which is a user-based fact-checking tool in place that replaced the platform's traditional fact-checkers.

"Like democracy, it's the worst algorithm, except for all the others," Musk said in the post.

Peter Navarro Says Elon Musk ‘Letting Propaganda Into People's Posts'

The comments follow President Donald Trump's aide Peter Navarro criticizing Musk for "letting propaganda into people's posts" on X after Navarro claimed that the Indian government was importing Russian oil to "profiteer," adding that India did not buy Russian oil before the latter invaded Ukraine. Interestingly, Navarro's claims were fact-checked by the platform's Community Notes feature.

X Introduces AI-Powered Targeted Ads, Scientists Flock To Rival BlueSky

Musk recently revealed that X would employ AI-powered ad targeting on its platform in a bid to improve targeting capabilities and use Grok to help aid in delivering ads on the platform.

Meanwhile, several researchers and scientists recently ditched X in favor of its emerging rival BlueSky, which was once backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, citing dissatisfaction with Musk's leadership and policy changes.

xAI's Former Employee Lawsuit, Elon Musk Sues Apple And OpenAI

Recently, Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI filed a lawsuit against one of the company's former employees, Xuechen Li, for sharing trade secrets with rival OpenAI pertaining to the artificial intelligence model Grok when he joined Sam Altman's company.

xAI also sued OpenAI and Apple Inc. AAPL and sought billions in damages over what the company alleges is favoritism towards OpenAI's ChatGPT over Grok in the Apple App Store.

Photo courtesy: Mamun_Sheikh on Shutterstock.com