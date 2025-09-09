Nvidia logo amid AI tech board
September 9, 2025

Nvidia Launches New Chip To Boost AI Coding And Video Tools

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, Nvidia NVDA unveiled the Rubin CPX (Core Partitioned X-celerator) GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), a new processor class built for massive-context artificial intelligence workloads such as million-token coding and generative video at the AI Infra Summit.

The chip integrates long-context inference, video processing, and NVFP4 computing power to deliver faster, more efficient performance for next-generation AI applications.

The Rubin CPX works with Nvidia Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs inside the Vera Rubin NVL144 CPX platform, which delivers 7.5x more AI performance than prior systems, 100TB of memory, and 1.7 petabytes per second of bandwidth in a single rack.

Also Read: Nvidia Stock Slips As Broadcom's OpenAI Chip Deal Signals Rising AI Rivalry

Rubin CPX seeks to transform coding assistants, accelerate generative video, and unlock new opportunities for AI developers and creators by enabling large-scale context reasoning.

Nvidia’s stock gained 25% year-to-date, topping the NASDAQ Composite Index’s 13% returns. Analysts set a consensus price forecast of $209.57 for Nvidia based on 37 ratings. The three most recent ratings came from Citigroup on August 28, 2025, JP Morgan on September 4, 2025, and Citigroup again on September 8, 2025. Their average forecast of $208.33 implies a 24.32% upside for Nvidia shares.

However, Citi analyst Atif Malik cut Nvidia’s price forecast to $210 from $220, warning that rising AI chip competition will weigh on future sales. He cited Broadcom’s AVGO $10 billion custom chip order and growing traction with Alphabet GOOGL Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) as key risks, predicting Nvidia’s 2026 GPU sales could fall about 4% below prior estimates.

Malik flagged Nvidia’s reliance on its top two clients for 39% of quarterly revenue as another concern, while noting Broadcom’s XPU momentum with partners like Meta Platforms META, OpenAI, and Oracle ORCL could further erode Nvidia’s dominance.

Price Action: NVDA stock is trading lower by 0.15% to $168.05 at last check on Tuesday. 

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

