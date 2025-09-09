Nio Inc. NIO Firefly compact EV has been rated among the safest cars in Europe, earning top scores in the latest crash tests.

The results underscored the model’s strong safety credentials and positioned the car as a leader among small vehicles in global markets.

CnEV Post reports that the Firefly hatchback received a five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP crash test program, achieving a 96% score for occupant protection, 82% for pedestrian safety, and 86% for safety assist technologies.

Those scores ranked the car at the top of all vehicles assessed in the current round.

The Euro NCAP rating builds on earlier success in July, when the Firefly achieved “G” or “G+” ratings across four categories under China’s C-IASI safety assessment, making it the safest compact car in that program, the report adds.

Together, the two endorsements strengthen Nio’s credibility as a brand capable of delivering advanced safety in the challenging compact segment.

Daniel Jin, president of the Firefly brand, acknowledged that meeting higher safety targets in small vehicles is complicated by design constraints and cost pressures.

Shorter front and rear overhangs restrict crumple zone design, he explained, but the engineering team overcame these hurdles with innovative structures, high-grade materials, and advanced hardware systems, the report reads.

Nio introduced the Firefly nameplate at Nio Day in December 2024, followed by the launch of its first model in China in April 2025.

The company created the sub-brand to compete directly with European compact icons such as Mini and Smart, positioning safety as a core differentiator for attracting global buyers.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 0.24% to $6.15 at last check Tuesday.

