As Facebook, YouTube, TikTok And Snapchat Go Dark In Nepal, Gen Z-Led Protests Over Corruption Turn Deadly

On Monday, Nepal's decision to block access to major social media platforms triggered the country's deadliest unrest in decades, as Gen Z-led protests over corruption and censorship spiraled into violence.

Social Media Shutdown Sparks Youth Anger

Authorities last week restricted access to Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Instagram and WhatsApp, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, ByteDance-owned TikTok, Snap Inc.'s SNAP Snapchat, Micrososft Corporation's MSFT LinkedIn, Reddit Inc. RDDT, and other apps, saying companies had failed to register under new rules designed to curb misinformation and online fraud.

About 90% of Nepal's 30 million citizens use the internet, making the blackout a shock to daily life, reported Reuters.

"Shut down corruption and not social media," read placards carried by student protesters in Kathmandu.

Demonstrators — many wearing school or college uniforms — broke through barricades outside parliament, set an ambulance on fire and clashed with riot police who responded with tear gas, batons and rubber bullets, the report said.

Meta, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, Snap and LinkedIn did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Casualties And Resignation

Officials confirmed at least 19 deaths, including two in the eastern city of Itahari and more than 100 injuries. Among the wounded were 28 police officers, the report added.

Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, citing "moral responsibility" for the violence, while Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis.

Human Rights Groups Sound Alarm

International organizations condemned the government's response. UN Human Rights urged Nepal to prioritize peaceful dialogue over force.

Corruption And Political Instability Fuel Discontent

Organizers dubbed the unrest "demonstrations by Gen Z," pointing to youth frustration with corruption, nepotism and a lack of economic opportunities, the report said.

Thousands of Nepalis leave annually for work and education abroad, reflecting weak job creation at home.

Photo Courtesy: zakir1346 on Shutterstock.com

