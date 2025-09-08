Google Meet Outage Reported: What To Know

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported an incident affecting Google Meet on Monday afternoon.

The Details: The Google Workspace Status Dashboard showed an incident affecting Google Meet began at 5:30 PM UTC (1:30 PM EDT) on Monday and was ongoing at the time of publication.

Read Next: Opendoor’s Meme Stock Mania Gets Comedic Twist

User reports indicate that the problem appears to be affecting Google Meet, Google Workspace, Gmail and Google Chat, according to Downdetector.com.

Users described error messages, failed logins, and call drops, which made it impossible for many to conduct or join meetings.

Several reports specifically mentioned the Google Meet interface loading, but calls failing to connect or producing no sound or video, sometimes dropping altogether.

Alphabet shares were sliding after climbing into the green earlier Monday. It is unclear whether the stock's slide was related to the outage.

GOOG, GOOGL Price Action: GOOG shares were down 0.35% at $234.35 and GOOGL shares were down 0.37% at $234.14 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock