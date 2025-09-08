Alphabet displayed on a smartphone screen with the Google logo in the background
September 8, 2025 2:12 PM 1 min read

Google Meet Outage Reported: What To Know

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported an incident affecting Google Meet on Monday afternoon. 

The Details: The Google Workspace Status Dashboard showed an incident affecting Google Meet began at 5:30 PM UTC (1:30 PM EDT) on Monday and was ongoing at the time of publication. 

User reports indicate that the problem appears to be affecting Google Meet, Google Workspace, Gmail and Google Chat, according to Downdetector.com.  

Users described error messages, failed logins, and call drops, which made it impossible for many to conduct or join meetings. 

Several reports specifically mentioned the Google Meet interface loading, but calls failing to connect or producing no sound or video, sometimes dropping altogether. 

Alphabet shares were sliding after climbing into the green earlier Monday. It is unclear whether the stock's slide was related to the outage. 

GOOG, GOOGL Price Action: GOOG shares were down 0.35% at $234.35 and GOOGL shares were down 0.37% at $234.14  at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro

Photo: Shutterstock

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$234.42-0.32%

Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$234.15-0.36%
