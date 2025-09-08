Ford Pro, the commercial division of Ford Motor Company F, entered a multi-year agreement with ServiceTitan TTAN to develop a new fleet management platform for field service companies.

The partnership aims to cut downtime, lower repair costs, and provide real-time insights for businesses that rely on Ford’s commercial vehicles.

The system connects Ford Pro’s Data Services with ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software, giving tradespeople in the U.S. and Canada an integrated view of vehicle diagnostics and performance. Vehicles from model year 2020 and newer come equipped with embedded modems, eliminating the need for aftermarket devices.

Mike Aragon, Ford’s president of Integrated Services, said the solution is designed to be easy to use. “Our commitment to tradespeople goes beyond building the best trucks and vans; it’s about empowering them with technology specialized for their business that improves their efficiency and helps them thrive,” he said.

Features include real-time diagnostic alerts, scheduling support for preventative maintenance, and remote vehicle controls such as lock and unlock functions. Data flows directly into ServiceTitan’s automation tools, enabling streamlined scheduling, dispatching, and marketing functions.

The integrated fleet solution will be previewed at ServiceTitan’s Pantheon conference Sept. 17-19 in Anaheim, California, and later highlighted at the Ford Pro Accelerate summit in Detroit.

ServiceTitan Earnings Beat and Analyst Upgrades

The announcement comes as ServiceTitan reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported its second-quarter results on Sept. 5, posting adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, well above the 18 cents consensus estimate. Revenue reached $242.1 million, topping expectations of $229.51 million.

For the third quarter, the company projected sales between $237 million and $239 million, ahead of the $232.32 million estimate. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was raised to $935 million-$940 million from $910 million-$920 million, compared with the $917.15 million consensus.

Analysts responded positively to the earnings beat and guidance raise. Piper Sandler lifted its price forecast to $155 with an Overweight rating, while Needham reiterated a Buy with a $140 forecast. Baird maintained an Outperform, raising its forecast to $130. Morgan Stanley moved its forecast to $118 with an Equal-Weight stance. Stifel raised its forecast to $135 and kept a Buy, Wells Fargo increased to $130 with an Overweight, and Truist lifted its forecast to $130 with a Buy rating.

Investors also watch the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ for sector exposure.

Price Action: At last check Monday, TTAN stock was trading higher by 1.50% to $115.70, and F stock was down 0.55%.

