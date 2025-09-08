Apple iPhone 17 Event: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 And More Expected On 'Awe Dropping' Day

Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up for its annual September event, this year dubbed the "Awe Dropping" event, set for Sept. 9.

Fans and tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the iPhone 17 lineup, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, as well as refreshed Apple Watches, AirPods, and potentially other surprises.

Following a year of rumors, leaks, and speculation, this event promises to showcase Apple's latest innovations in design, performance, and wearable technology.

It's expected to set the tone for the company's product strategy heading into 2026, making it one of the most-watched tech events of the year.

iPhone 17: Bigger Display And Faster Performance

The base iPhone 17 is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches), a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations, and a 24MP front camera for better selfies. Faster 35W charging is expected, along with slimmer bezels for one-handed use.

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design Steals The Spotlight

The iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm at its slimmest point. It is expected to have the same 24MP selfie camera and 35W charging as its siblings, but a single 48MP rear camera and a smaller 2,900 mAh battery may limit some features. Apple's new C1 modem is rumored to save space, and the phone will run on the A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max: Power And Photography Upgrades

The Pro models may feature a new two-tone design, the A19 Pro chip with a vapor cooling system for better performance, and upgraded 48MP telephoto cameras with variable zoom. Battery life improvements and higher prices (about $50 more) are also expected.

Apple Watch 11 And Ultra 3: Health And Performance Enhancements

The Apple Watch 11 is expected to include a more efficient display, an S11 processor, and high blood pressure detection, while the Ultra 3 may bring satellite messaging, a larger, sharper screen, and longer battery life. The SE 3 could launch at a lower price point.

AirPods Pro 3: Gesture Controls And Translation Features

The new AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to have a touchscreen case, improved noise cancellation, gesture controls via an infrared camera, and live translation support through iOS 26.

Event Details: When And Where To Watch

The "Awe Dropping" event takes place Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) and will stream live on Apple.com and the Apple TV app. Other possible announcements include HomePod 3, AirTag 2, and Apple TV 4K updates.

