Apple's Upcoming 'Awe Dropping' Event With iPhone 17 Air Draws Criticism As Commentator Daniel Newman Slams 'Lack Of Innovation'

As Apple Inc. AAPL gears up for its highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch, industry analyst Daniel Newman has criticized the company for relying on predictable upgrades rather than delivering innovation.

Daniel Newman Says Apple Is ‘Better Than This'

On Sunday, Newman, CEO of Futurum Group, took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent his frustration with Apple ahead of the company's Sept. 9 event.

"The next ‘big $AAPL event' will be to launch a new iPhone 17 Air," he said, adding, "I am no longer surprised by Apple's lack of innovation and ingenuity. But come on for crying out loud. You're better than this, Apple."

His remarks come just days before Apple's "Awe Dropping" keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The event, which will be livestreamed on apple.com and through the Apple TV app, marks the company's first major showcase since June's Worldwide Developers Conference.

What To Expect From Apple's iPhone 17 Launch

Apple is expected to unveil multiple versions of the iPhone 17, including what could be its slimmest model yet—the iPhone 17 Air. Reports suggest the Air will replace the iPhone Plus model, following a broader industry trend toward thinner designs.

Other updates may include new colors such as purple and green, enhanced cameras and incremental design improvements. Pricing is expected to start at $800 for the base model, $1,050 for the Pro, and $1,250 for the Pro Max.

A foldable iPhone is rumored for 2026, but no announcement is expected this year. Apple is also set to reveal updates to the Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro 3.

Analysts See Risks Of ‘Sell-The-News' Event

While Apple's launch events typically drive consumer excitement, some Wall Street analysts caution that this year could turn into a "sell-the-news" moment if the upgrades are perceived as modest.

Previously, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management argued that Apple's bar for AI innovation remains low but could rise sharply as Siri reportedly receives Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini integration in 2026.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has repeatedly labeled Apple's AI strategy a "disaster," criticizing its reliance on partners rather than internal breakthroughs.

Balancing Legacy With Investor Expectations

With more than 2.4 billion iOS devices in circulation, Apple remains one of the most powerful players in consumer tech.

But Newman's criticism reflects growing impatience among analysts and investors who see rivals like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Google and Meta Platforms, Inc. META racing ahead in artificial intelligence.

Apple is one of only two stocks in the Magnificent Seven, alongside Tesla Inc. TSLA, showing a negative year-to-date performance. Shares are down 1.71% YTD, though they have risen 8.50% over the past 12 months, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains a solid upward trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance details can be found here.

