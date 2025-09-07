Trump's Transport Chief Eases Autonomous Rules, Tesla Y L Orders Top 120K, GM Ends EV Discounts — This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a whirlwind of activity in the automotive and tech sectors. From eased regulations for autonomous driving to the sale of higher ethanol-blended fuel and record-breaking sales of electric vehicles, there’s a lot to catch up on. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Trump’s Transportation Secretary Proposes Eased Regulations

Sean Duffy, the Transportation Secretary under President Donald Trump, has proposed easing regulatory hurdles for autonomous driving in the U.S. Duffy stated that the “rules of the road need to be updated to fit the realities of the 21st century,” and that the changes would “eliminate redundant requirements.” This comes amid a domestic Robotaxi push.

California State Senate Votes To Allow Sale Of Higher Ethanol-Blended Fuel

As President Donald Trump relaxes emissions norms in the U.S., lawmakers in California have voted to allow sales of Ethanol-blended fuel in the state. California will allow sales of E15 gasoline, which contains 15% Ethanol, as soon as Governor Gavin Newsom signs the bill into law.

Tesla Model Y L Averaging Over 10,000 Daily Orders Since Launch

Tesla Inc. has reportedly received over 120,000 orders for the Model Y L SUV in China since its launch last month. The company is averaging nearly 10,000 orders for the Model Y L SUV per day, according to a Tesla sales personnel in China.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Receives 600 Orders In India, Falling Short Of Expectations

Tesla Inc. has secured just over 600 car orders since its mid-July sales launch in India, not meeting its own projections. The company now plans to ship 350 to 500 cars to India this year, falling short of its quota of 2,500 cars.

GM Says ‘Irrational Discounts’ On EVs Ending As Company Reports Record Sales

General Motors Co. expects EV sales to decline after President Donald Trump’s September 30 deadline for $7,500 Federal EV Credit, anticipating an end to heavy discounts on all-electric vehicles in the U.S. The company reached record monthly sales of 21,000 EVs from all of GM’s brands in the U.S. during August, positioning it as the #2 EV maker in the country.

