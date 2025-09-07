Elon Musk Snubs Trump Event, Google Hit With $425 Million Privacy Payout, Dan Ives Sees Apple-Gemini AI 'Dream Scenario' — This Week In Tech

The weekend was a whirlwind of tech and political news, with major players like Elon Musk and President Donald Trump making headlines. From Musk’s missed White House invitation to Trump’s tariff warning to foreign chipmakers, the tech world was abuzz with developments. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Musk Misses White House Invite

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he was invited to a Rose Garden event at the White House but was unable to attend. The news came in response to a social media post questioning why Musk was not invited to the exclusive event, which saw the likes of Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates and Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg in attendance.

Trump’s Tariff Warning To Foreign Chipmakers

President Trump has issued a stern warning to foreign chipmakers, stating that his administration will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports from companies that have not committed to shifting production to the United States. The announcement came ahead of a White House dinner with major tech CEOs.

Google Slapped With $425 Million Privacy Penalty

Alphabet Inc. has been ordered to pay $425 million after a federal jury ruled that Google violated user privacy by continuing to collect data even when account tracking settings were switched off. The verdict was delivered in a San Francisco federal court.

Apple and Google Score Big in Antitrust Case

Shares of both Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc. are trading higher after a favorable ruling from a U.S. judge. Analysts have hailed the ruling as a ‘monster win’ for both companies.

Potential AI Partnership For Apple And Google

Following their courtroom victory, Alphabet Inc.’s Google should consider a new chapter in artificial intelligence collaboration with Apple Inc., according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. This comes after U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google will not be forced to divest core businesses or end its multibillion-dollar deal with Apple.

