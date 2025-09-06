Mark Cuban Once Said First Trillionaire Could Be 'One Dude In A Basement' — Now He's Putting AI Tools Directly In High School Classrooms

Mark Cuban has apparently turned his bold prediction about artificial intelligence-driven wealth into action, bringing free AI education to underserved high school students in Fort Wayne this fall.

Cuban Expands Free AI Bootcamps To Fort Wayne

On Wednesday, the Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with AI in FW, announced a no-cost AI Bootcamp for students in grades 9–12.

The program will run on three consecutive Saturdays — Nov. 1, 8 and 15, 2025 — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will receive meals, transportation assistance and technology at no cost.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by offering hands-on experience with AI tools, including generative AI, across industries such as healthcare, business, arts, sports science and computer science.

Participants will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

"AI is quickly becoming a foundational skill for every student — regardless of the career path they choose," said Angie Carel, founder of AI in Fort Wayne and a generative AI consultant.

See Also: Mark Cuban Was Once Asked What Made Him Get Out Of Bed Each Day: The Billionaire’s Answer Might Surprise You

Breaking Misconceptions About AI

Carel noted that one of the biggest myths is that AI is only relevant for future tech workers. "The reality is that AI is already being integrated into every industry, in every city, across the globe," she said.

The Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp was launched in 2019. The 2025 program will feature a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every city, offering local educators a year-long paid fellowship.

Cuban's AI Vision: From Classrooms To Trillionaires

In July earlier this year, Cuban said on CNBC's High Performance podcast that AI could mint the world's first trillionaire.

"Not only do I think it'll create a trillionaire, but it could be just one dude in the basement," he remarked, comparing AI's potential to the early days of personal computers and smartphones.

He acknowledged risks such as job displacement and environmental impacts but urged people to engage with AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT to better understand and improve them.

"We haven't seen the best, or the craziest, of what [AI] is going to be able to do," Cuban said.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Mark Cuban's Net Worth Hits $8.83 Billion

Cuban's rise began at just 24 when he launched MicroSolutions, a venture that reflected his philosophy of relentless hard work and innovation. He has often spoken about the early sacrifices, including going seven years without a vacation while building the company.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cuban's net worth stands at $8.83 billion. A significant portion of his wealth traces back to the $4.8 billion sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo! in 1999, where he held a 28% stake.

In November 2023, Cuban also sold a controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks at a $3.5 billion valuation. Despite the deal, he still owns 27% of the NBA franchise.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.