Guangzhou-based eVTOL maker EHang Holdings Limited EH announced on Friday a wide-ranging collaboration with China Road and Bridge Corporation, or CRBC, to accelerate deployment of its autonomous aerial vehicles and related infrastructure worldwide.

The deal aims to combine EHang's expertise in pilotless eVTOL aircraft with CRBC's strengths in engineering and construction to support the expansion of the low-altitude economy.

In a separate release, the company said it achieved the first-ever passenger-carrying, pilotless flight of its EH216-S model in Africa during the 9th Aviation Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Also Read: Analysts Weigh Integration Risks As Phreesia Expands With New Deal

The demonstration, conducted with CRBC and endorsed by the Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, marked the first flight of its kind on the continent.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore, RCAA Director General Silas Udahemuka, and Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wenqi Gao were among the officials who observed the flight.

Attendees from over 50 countries witnessed the event, and some officials, regulators, and journalists even boarded demonstration flights.

The Kigali showcase extended the EH216-S's presence to 21 nations across five continents.

Executives emphasized that Africa's unique geography makes the region a promising market for aerial mobility solutions that can address transportation gaps, boost connectivity, and drive economic growth.

Kagame praised the test flight, calling it a catalyst for Africa's low-altitude transport industry.

Ambassador Gao highlighted the milestone as proof of closer China-Rwanda cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative.

Gasore stressed that Rwanda will use the achievement to shape a modern CRBC Rwanda head Qilin Huang described the demonstration as a display of Chinese technological advancement in Africa, while EHang's Chief Engineer Rucheng Lu noted the company has completed more than 73,000 safe flights globally.

Price Action: EH shares are trading higher by 1.06% to $16.26 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock