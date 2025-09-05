What Is Going On With Walmart Stock On Friday?

Walmart’s WMT stock trended on Friday as its artificial intelligence strategy fueled investor optimism.

OpenAI partnered with Walmart to launch a generative AI certification program aimed at certifying 10 million Americans by 2030. Walmart’s 2 million employees will access tailored versions, supporting workforce upskilling as AI skills gain market value.

OpenAI will pilot the program in late 2025 or early 2026 and build a jobs platform by the second half of 2026 to connect certified workers with employers.

The global omnichannel retailer is doubling down on AI to streamline shopping and operations as it faces consumer spending pressures from tariffs, inflation, and broader economic uncertainty.

At its Retail Rewired innovation event, Walmart unveiled four new “super agents” — Marty for sellers and suppliers, Sparky for shoppers, the Associate Agent for employees, and the Developer Agent, CNBC reported last week.

These tools handle tasks ranging from payroll and paid time off to product discovery and merchandising, creating a unified platform to save associates and customers time.

Walmart is also investing heavily in spatial AI through digital twins of its stores. This technology enables the retailer to predict and fix issues up to two weeks in advance.

On the customer-facing side, Sparky builds shopping baskets based on intuitive needs and will soon automate reorders, lightening shoppers’ decision-making load. Meanwhile, machine learning models improve delivery time estimates, boosting efficiency and customer trust.

Walmart stock gained 12% year-to-date, topping the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector Index’s over 4% returns.

Prior reports indicated Walmart uses AI and automation to drive sales growth without adding workers. The company targets 4% annual sales growth while keeping its U.S. workforce flat at 1.6 million, a sharp contrast to rivals like Amazon.com AMZN, Costco COST, Target TGT, and Home Depot HD that have expanded headcount.

Executives said automation and AI streamline repetitive tasks, freeing staff for higher-value work. New warehouses near Dallas highlight this strategy: robots, algorithms, and automated cold-storage systems cut costs by up to 30% while doubling output compared to traditional facilities.

Analysts note that Walmart’s shift to e-commerce, automation, and AI strengthens margins and boosts efficiency, even as critics flag wage growth lagging sales gains. CEO Doug McMillon argues the investments will create new tech-enabled roles rather than eliminate jobs.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were down 0.84% at $100.08 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $76.30 to $105.30, according to Benzinga Pro data.

