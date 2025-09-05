TSMC logo on gray building exterior.
September 5, 2025 10:10 AM 2 min read

What Is Going On With Taiwan Semicoductor On Friday?

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM stock trended on Friday after client Broadcom AVGO revealed its quarterly results on Thursday.

Broadcom designs chips but relies on Taiwanese contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor to manufacture them. Taiwan Semiconductor serves as Broadcom’s foundry in this partnership, producing its designs, including chips built for AI applications.

Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Investors Brush Off Export Setback As AI Spending Surges

Broadcom posted strong third-quarter results on Thursday, topping Wall Street estimates.

The company reported revenue of $15.95 billion, beating expectations of $15.83 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.69 per share, above the $1.65 forecast. Revenue climbed 22% year-over-year, fueled by demand for custom AI accelerators, networking products, and VMware.

CEO Hock Tan highlighted that AI revenue surged 63% to $5.2 billion and projected to reach $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter, marking eleven straight quarters of AI growth.

Broadcom guided fourth-quarter revenue to about $17.4 billion, above the $17.02 billion consensus.

Tan confirmed a $10 billion custom chip agreement with a “major customer,” which the Financial Times identified as OpenAI. This signifies more business for contract chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor. Broadcom plans to begin production next year, with large-scale shipments set for 2026.

The deal follows the playbook of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, which built proprietary processors to cut costs. OpenAI intends to use Broadcom’s chips to power ChatGPT’s 700 million weekly users.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock gained over 19% year-to-date, topping the PHLX Semiconductor Index’s 14% returns. The AI frenzy fueled demand for its chips, leading to the upside.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 2.48% at $241.04 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $248.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Jack Hong on Shutterstock.com

TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$240.972.45%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.64
Growth
88.95
Quality
94.82
Value
49.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$235.57-0.05%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$340.8411.3%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$234.850.94%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$234.430.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved