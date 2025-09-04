WeRide WRD has officially launched round-the-clock commercial operations of its mass-produced Robotaxi GXR in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District.

This marks the company’s first driverless ride-hailing service to provide point-to-point trips anywhere within a major city’s core urban area. Riders can book fully driverless trips directly through the WeRide Go app.

The Robotaxi GXR highlights WeRide’s speed in scaling autonomous technology. In just 11 months since its debut in October 2024, the company completed road testing, secured regulatory certification and licensing, and transitioned from supervised to fully driverless service.

Also Read: WeRide Unveils Shenzhen’s First Fully Driverless Robobus Line

Built with Level 4 autonomous capabilities, the GXR runs on the HPC 3.0 computing platform powered by Nvidia’s NVDA dual DRIVE AGX Thor, capable of executing more than 20 quadrillion calculations per second.

Its Sensor Suite 5.6 provides reliable rain, fog, and low light visibility while detecting vehicles, pedestrians, and construction zones. The vehicle integrates redundant systems for computing, chassis, steering, and braking to ensure passenger safety.

Since its first Robotaxi monetization service in 2019, WeRide has steadily expanded its Guangzhou network to cover major landmarks and transport hubs, including Guangzhou Tower, Canton Fair Exhibition Hall, and Baiyun International Airport.

The company’s momentum comes as its stock has fallen 37% year-to-date, reflecting ongoing challenges across the autonomous driving sector.

Despite the share decline, WeRide continues to invest in new initiatives aimed at creating value and broadening adoption. Among them is WePilot AiDrive, a one-stage end-to-end advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) developed in partnership with Bosch.

The platform integrates sensing and decision-making into a unified architecture, allowing vehicles to “see and act” simultaneously. The system is designed to deliver faster response times, more efficient routing, and improved fault tolerance.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 0.33% to $9.02 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock