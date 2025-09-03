Alibaba Group's BABA workplace collaboration arm, DingTalk, has introduced an AI-powered voice recorder, a device designed to challenge U.S. rival Plaud.

The credit card–sized product, launched at a corporate event in late August, uses artificial intelligence to transcribe and summarize meetings and offers real-time translation across more than 100 languages and 30 Chinese dialects, according to a South China Morning Post report citing DingTalk Chief Executive Chen Hang.

Priced from roughly $70, the device joins a wave of AI-driven hardware releases from Chinese technology firms, including Mobvoi, as competition in this fast-growing market intensifies.

Liu Chuang, a researcher at consultancy Runto, told SCMP that government policy support, China's emphasis on technological self-sufficiency, and the adoption of AI across traditional industries are fueling the sector's rapid expansion.

The launch underscores Alibaba's broader push into artificial intelligence, an area that management has highlighted as a historic growth opportunity.

While the company's first-quarter results fell short of consensus expectations due to asset divestitures and margin pressure from Quick Commerce investments, analysts point to underlying strengths.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang recently raised her price forecast on Alibaba, citing the Cloud division's 26% year-on-year revenue increase, which exceeded estimates.

Jiang argued that Alibaba retains a competitive moat as China's leading generative AI and cloud infrastructure provider, with potential for further acceleration.

She also noted that although Quick Commerce has weighed on margins, the segment could expand the company's total addressable market, boost traffic, and ultimately support advertising revenue growth.

Price Action: BABA shares were trading lower by 1.08% to $137.06 premarket at last check Wednesday.

