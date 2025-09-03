A new study reveals that AI models like ChatGPT can be influenced by human persuasion tactics, leading them to break rules and provide restricted information.

AI Persuasion Using Human Psychology Principles

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania tested GPT-4o Mini, a version of ChatGPT, using seven principles of persuasion outlined by psychologist Robert Cialdini, including authority, commitment, and social proof, as reported by Fortune.

Over 28,000 conversations, they found that even small nudges dramatically increased the AI's willingness to comply with sensitive or restricted requests.

For instance, a control prompt asking the AI to explain how to synthesize lidocaine worked only 5% of the time, the study said. But if they mentioned AI researcher Andrew Ng, compliance jumped to 95%.

Persuasion Tactics Made AI Break Its Rules

The same methods are applied to insults. GPT-4o Mini called a researcher a "jerk" nearly three-quarters of the time when Ng's name was invoked, compared with just under one-third without it.

Using the commitment principle, asking the AI to first call someone a "bozo" before a "jerk" resulted in 100% compliance.

Altman, Harari And Cuban Warn About Misinformation

In 2023, OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman predicted that AI could develop "superhuman persuasion" skills, raising concerns about potential misinformation.

He noted that AI might become highly skilled at influencing people even before achieving superhuman general intelligence, prompting debate among users and experts.

Earlier this year, Historian and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari emphasized the existential risks of AI, warning that algorithms could reshape reality. He highlighted AI's mastery of language and mathematics and its role in fueling chaos on social media through bots spreading fake news, conspiracies, and anger.

He called for banning fake human accounts and requiring AI to identify itself to reduce psychological manipulation.

Last month, Billionaire investor Mark Cuban cautioned that AI-driven advertising could subtly manipulate users, particularly when monetized large language models are embedded in apps like mental health or meditation platforms.

He stressed that AI differs from traditional digital channels, and embedding ads directly in AI responses could be more manipulative than standard referrals. Cuban also flagged risks of bias, misinformation, and reinforcement of users' preexisting beliefs.

