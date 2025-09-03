Elon Musk-Led Tesla Challenges $243 Million Florida Crash Judgement, Says Court's Decision 'Flies In The Face Of Common Sense

Attorneys representing Tesla Inc. TSLA slammed a Miami Federal court's decision to order the EV giant to pay over $243 million in damages following a trial over a Florida woman's death in 2019.

‘The Judgement Flies In The Face Of Common Sense,' Lawyers Say

Criticizing the decision, the lawyers said that the court order "flies in the face of basic Florida tort law, the Due Process Clause, and common sense," Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

The lawyers also stated that the judgment against Tesla would stifle innovation, harm safety and allow other manufacturers to be prosecuted for introducing "new safety features to market," the report said.

Tesla argues that the crash was a result of reckless driving and not because of its technology. Lawyers representing Tesla want the order to be either rescinded or reduced, or the court should order a new trial.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs, however, are confident the court will uphold the verdict. The motion "is the latest example of Tesla and Musk’s complete disregard for the human cost of their defective technology," Brett Schreiber, who represents the plaintiffs, said in the report.

Tesla's FSD Woes, Robotaxi Expansion

The news comes as Tesla's FSD or Full Self-Driving system has faced criticism and scrutiny in the form of lawsuits expressing concerns over the system's capabilities and safety. Tesla also faces a separate class action lawsuit over the FSD system filed by customers in California.

FSD is a crucial element of Tesla's Robotaxi, which recently obtained a permit to operate its services in Texas. Tesla currently operates the cab in Austin, with the company reportedly beginning testing operations in NYC, as hinted by a recent job posting on its website.

Tesla's AI Push, Elon Musk's Bold Prediction

Tesla also has been pushing on AI, with the company's Master Plan IV hinting that Elon Musk's EV giant will focus heavily on the Optimus line of humanoid robots and artificial intelligence.

Musk also took to social media, making a bold prediction that the Optimus robot will make up over 80% of the company's value, marking a significant shift in strategy and leaving questions over any future Tesla EVs.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com