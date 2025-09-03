OpenAI Scoops Up Statsig In $1.1 Billion Deal, CEO Vijaye Raji Joins Applications Unit

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it acquired Statsig, a product experimentation platform, as the artificial intelligence company continues its aggressive acquisition strategy. Statsig CEO Vijaye Raji will join OpenAI as Chief Technology Officer of Applications, reporting to former Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.

Key Leadership Addition

Raji brings a decade of large-scale consumer engineering experience from Meta Platforms Inc. META and entrepreneurial expertise from founding Statsig. He will oversee product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, spanning core systems, infrastructure, and integrity operations.

“Vijaye has a remarkable record of building new consumer and B2B products and systems at scale,” Simo said in a statement released Tuesday.

OpenAI has snapped up Statsig in a $1.1 billion deal, according to CNBC.

Platform Integration Benefits

Statsig’s A/B testing and feature flagging platform already powers experimentation for OpenAI and other major technology companies. The acquisition will bring the Seattle-based company in-house while maintaining independent operations for existing customers.

“The Statsig platform has already played a central role in how we ship and learn quickly,” OpenAI stated in its press release.

Broader Acquisition Strategy

The deal represents OpenAI’s continued spending spree using its substantial cash reserves and rising stock valuation. The company completed a $6.5 billion all-equity acquisition of Jony Ive’s AI hardware startup IO in July, bringing aboard 55 engineers and designers from Apple Inc. AAPL.

OpenAI previously acquired analytics database company Rockset in 2024 for an undisclosed amount. A planned $3 billion acquisition of AI coding tool Windsurf fell through earlier this year.

The Statsig acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

