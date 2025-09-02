SAP SE ADS SAP unveiled a revamped strategy for digital sovereignty and AI innovation, expanding its SAP Sovereign Cloud portfolio.

The enhanced offerings provide European customers with a full technology stack, including SAP Cloud Infrastructure and SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site.

This move establishes a new benchmark for secure, compliant, and scalable innovation, underscoring digital sovereignty as key to Europe’s technological resilience and strategic independence.

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery said, “With our expanded SAP Sovereign Cloud offering, SAP is unlocking access to the full spectrum of cloud innovations and AI capabilities for all markets and industries, including the public sector and regulated environments, while ensuring these advancements are delivered in a sovereign framework and on customers’ own terms.”

Apart from this, SAP stated the global availability of its SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site solution.

This model allows customers to host SAP’s managed cloud infrastructure, built on open-source technology, directly within their own facilities.

It offers maximum physical control and data residency, meeting the rising global demand for digital sovereignty while maintaining the cloud’s innovation and efficiency.

Stephen Glynn, Partner, Deloitte said, “SAP’s broad sovereign cloud portfolio gives governments and regulated industries the flexibility and assurance they need to modernize, accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock through the Precidian ETFs Trust SAP SE ADRhedged SAPH and the GMO International Quality ETF QLTI.

Price Action: SAP shares are trading lower by 2.23% to $266.10 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock