Ross Gerber Says Alphabet Stock Is 'Inexpensive': Analyst Cites 4 Factors Why Google-Parent Is Undervalued Compared To Mega Cap Peers

Investment advisor Ross Gerber said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL is undervalued compared to other tech giants, as Google ramps up multi-billion-dollar AI and cloud investments to compete with companies like Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

On Monday, Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, highlighted Alphabet's strong position in AI and technology while arguing its stock remains attractively priced.

"YouTube, Waymo and Gemini. Along with the search cash cow. A bit of quantum and all the recent knowledge of the internet. Google seems very inexpensive relative to AI mega cap peers," Gerber wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alphabet currently holds a $2.58 trillion market cap, making it the world's fourth most valuable company, behind Nvidia Corporation NVDA, Microsoft and Apple Inc. AAPL.

Google Ramps Up AI And Cloud Spending

Alphabet has unveiled ambitious plans to strengthen its AI and cloud infrastructure. Last month, the company announced a $9 billion investment in Virginia to build and expand data centers across Chesterfield, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Separately, in July, Google committed $25 billion to data center and AI infrastructure across the PJM Interconnection grid, reinforcing its position in the AI arms race.

The company also closed a $2.4 billion deal to license technology from AI startup Windsurf, hiring its CEO and key engineers as part of its aggressive talent acquisition strategy.

Strategic Deals With Meta And Oracle

Earlier, it was also reported that Meta struck a six-year, $10 billion deal to run its Llama AI models and generative AI tools on Google Cloud.

Oracle Corp ORCL also announced a collaboration to integrate Google's Gemini AI models into its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

These partnerships strengthen Google Cloud's position as it seeks to gain ground on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

In the second quarter, Alphabet reported $96.43 billion in revenue, beating expectations, with Google Cloud revenue up 31% year over year to $13.62 billion.

Alphabet's Competitive Edge

Google's forward P/E ratios of 22.12 (GOOGL) and 22.17 (GOOG) are relatively low compared to its major tech peers, suggesting potential undervaluation given its growth in AI and cloud. In contrast, Tesla Inc.'s TSLA forward P/E of 178.57 reflects extremely high growth expectations priced into the stock.

Company Ticker Forward P/E (Current) Google GOOGL 22.12 Google GOOG 22.17 Meta Platforms META 27.93 Amazon AMZN 34.60 Apple AAPL 29.15 Nvidia NVDA 39.06 Microsoft MSFT 32.79 Tesla TSLA 178.57

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $211.03, based on ratings from 34 analysts. The three latest analyst ratings came from Needham, Loop Capital and Wells Fargo, setting an average price target of $199, implying a potential downside of approximately 6.46%.

Price Action: Alphabet's Class A shares are up 12.4% year to date, while Class C shares have gained 12.01%, according to Benzinga Pro.

During the same period, Meta has risen 23.27%, Nvidia is up 25.88%, Microsoft has gained 21.05%, Amazon has increased 3.99%, while Apple and Tesla have declined by 4.80% and 11.97%, respectively.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, GOOGL continues to show a solid upward trajectory over short, medium and long-term timeframes. More performance details are available here.

