Ming-Chi Kuo Challenges Rumors On Apple's Foldable iPhone, Says Device 'Unlikely' To Have This Feature

On Sunday, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, addressed market speculation regarding Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming foldable iPhone.

Ming-Chi Kuo Reiterates Side-Button Touch ID Prediction

Kuo had previously predicted that the device would feature a side-button Touch ID. However, recent rumors suggest the adoption of an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Kuo expressed skepticism about this change, maintaining his stance on the side-button Touch ID. He also mentioned that Luxshare ICT is expected to supply the side-button Touch ID module for the device.

Analyst Comments Fuel Market Expectations On The iPhone

These comments come amid growing anticipation for Apple’s foldable iPhone, which is expected to incorporate advanced features. Kuo’s insights often influence market expectations, given his track record in predicting Apple’s product developments.

Kuo’s remarks are significant as they provide clarity amidst circulating rumors about Apple’s foldable iPhone. The device is anticipated to be a high-end product, potentially priced over $2,000, with an estimated shipment of 20 million units by 2027. The foldable iPhone is expected to be a credible AI-driven smartphone.

Foldable Might Use Samsung Technology

A previous report highlighted the probability that Apple might use Samsung’s crease-free display technology for this device, ensuring stable mass production. Kuo’s latest comments reinforce his earlier predictions and provide insights into Apple’s supply chain strategies, particularly involving Luxshare ICT.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Apple stock has a Value in the 9th percentile and Growth in the 29th percentile. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

