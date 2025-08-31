Tesla logo on red storefront panel.
August 31, 2025

Tesla Robotaxi Doubts Mount, Waymo Progresses, Uber Concedes Tech Hurdle, Li Auto Targets AI — This Week in Mobility

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto industry, with major players making headlines. From Tesla Inc.’s TSLA struggle in China to Uber CEO’s take on self-driving technology, Elon Musk’s critique of LiDAR, public distrust in Tesla’s Robotaxi and Li Auto’s global expansion plans, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive in.

Tesla’s China Struggles

Sales data from China indicates that Tesla Inc. is facing stiff competition from local rivals. Smartphone company Xiaomi is making significant strides in the electric vehicle market, with its new SU7 and YU7 models posing a threat to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y.

Uber CEO’s AV Insight

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shared his thoughts on the camera vs LiDAR system debate in the self-driving technology sector. He emphasized the need for “superhuman levels of safety” in Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), citing Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo as a successful example.

Musk’s LiDAR Critique

Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended the company’s decision to rely on a camera-only approach for self-driving cars. He argued that LiDAR technology struggles in extreme weather conditions due to “reflection scatter.”

Public Distrust In Tesla’s Robotaxi

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, intended to make robotaxis a reality, has been met with skepticism by the American public. A recent survey revealed that nearly half of the respondents believe FSD should be illegal. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, which uses both LiDAR and cameras, continues to gain public trust.

Li Auto’s Global Ambitions

Li Auto Inc. announced its plans for global expansion, with a focus on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. The company aims to target the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe in 2025, and has already established development centers in Germany and the U.S.

