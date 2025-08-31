Mark Zuckerberg Once Gave His Palo Alto Neighbors Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Wine And Doughnuts For This Reason

Mark Zuckerberg once tried to pacify frustrated neighbors by handing out noise-canceling headphones as construction continued across an 11-home cluster he owns in Palo Alto's Crescent Park neighborhood.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Neighbors Decry Years Of Noise And Disruption

The Meta Platforms Inc. CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have spent more than $110 million buying and renovating properties on Edgewood Drive and Hamilton Avenue over the past 14 years, according to a New York Times report published earlier this month.

Neighbors say years of work have brought blocked driveways, debris and late-night activity. Zuckerberg's staff has delivered gifts including sparkling wine, chocolates, doughnuts and the headphones during louder stretches, NYT reported.

"Mark, Priscilla and their children have made Palo Alto their home for more than a decade," a family representative told the outlet. "They value being members of the community and have taken a number of steps above and beyond any local requirements to avoid disruption in the neighborhood."

City Scrutiny And Footprint Of Zuckerberg’s Compound Expanse

City records and prior coverage show officials have scrutinized the scale of the project. In 2016, Palo Alto's Architectural Review Board rejected a plan to reconstruct four homes around Zuckerberg's house, saying the proposal created a "compound" at odds with the neighborhood's character, according to an Associated Press report published at the time.

The footprint of Zuckerberg's holdings has continued to grow. The report says the enclave includes guest homes, gardens and thousands of square feet of underground space. Neighbors describe eight years of near-constant work and periodic street closures tied to events.

A separate report from SFGATE said a residence operated for a time as a small private school serving about a dozen children without the required city approval. The school later relocated.

Controversies Extend To Hawaii And Ongoing Mitigation

Zuckerberg's real-estate projects have drawn scrutiny beyond Silicon Valley. In Hawaii, documents reviewed by Wired in 2023 described a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter as part of his Koʻolau Ranch property. Zuckerberg has downplayed the feature as a basic storm or hurricane shelter rather than a "doomsday bunker."

As construction continues in Palo Alto, the family's spokesperson told the Times that staff are instructed to minimize noise and that the couple has met with neighbors to address concerns. Several residents told the outlet they appreciate the gestures but remain wary of the disturbances that come with building at that scale in a residential area.

