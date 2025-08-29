Elon Musk Makes Time 100 AI List This Year After Being Excluded From 2024 Edition

Fans of Elon Musk were upset with his exclusion from the TIME100 AI list last year with the xAI founder noticeably absent. The 2025 list finds Musk returning after his 2024 absence.

Musk Makes The Cut

As the founder of xAI, Musk has been instrumental in the advancement of artificial intelligence, including the integration of Grok on the X social media platform.

In two of the three years since the TIME100 AI list debuted in 2023, Musk has been included as one of the 100 individuals chosen for their influence on the AI sector.

Time says the list is an "annual look at the most influential people in artificial intelligence."

"This year's list further confirms our focus on people," the media outlet said.

Musk makes the list in the "Leaders" category.

"It's been a big year for Elon Musk, even by Musk standards," Time reporter Harry Booth writes of Musk.

Booth highlights the launch of Grok 3 and Grok 4 in his write-up on Musk. The integration of Grok into X has led to 35.1 million monthly active users, the article says. xAI landing a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense is also highlighted in the report.

Other AI Leaders

While Musk's xAI remains privately owned, the CEO is well-known to the public markets thanks to his leadership at publicly traded EV company Tesla.

Several other public CEOs make this year's TIME100 AI list, including:

Matthew Prince , CEO Cloudflare NET

, CEO Mark Zuckerberg , CEO Meta Platforms META

, CEO Jensen Huang , CEO NVIDIA Corp NVDA

, CEO Andy Jassy , CEO Amazon.com Inc AMZN

, CEO Cristiano Amon , CEO Qualcomm Inc QCOM

, CEO C.C. Wei , CEO Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM

, CEO Masayoshi Son , CEO Softbank Group Corp SFTBF

, CEO Rene Haas , CEO Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM

, CEO Amnon Shashua , CEO Mobileye Global MBLY

, CEO Steve Huffman, CEO Reddit Inc RDDT

Along with public company CEOs, this year's TIME100 list also includes many well-known names in the AI sector including Sam Altman, Peter Thiel and David Sacks. Leaders from private companies Anthropic, OpenAI, Deepseek and Midjourney are also included.

Pope Leo XIV makes this year's list, as well as several senators helping to push AI forward in Congress. Last year, actress Scarlett Johansson made the list with Musk missing out. Imagine if the 2025 list included the Pope, while excluding Musk. Social media might've boycotted TIME.

