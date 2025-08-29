Li Auto Says AI, Global Expansion Are Next Targets For Company: Overseas Markets Remain 'A Challenge,' 'Opportunity'

Li Auto Inc. LI said that artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and global expansion are the next major targets for the company at the second-quarter earnings call.

Li Auto's Second Phase Will Target Global Markets

Li Auto, during the earnings call on Thursday, said that 2025 will be the first year of its global strategy, where the company will focus on the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe. The company also said it had built development centers in Germany and the U.S.

"​​The overseas market expansion has been one of the top medium to long-term strategies for Li Auto," Li Auto CEO Xiang Li said during the earnings call. Li Auto also maintained that overseas markets remain an "opportunity" and "a challenge."

Autonomous Vehicles and Robots

The automaker also shared some updates on the autonomous driving front, which remains the key focus of its strategy beyond 2027. "The third phase will be after 2027, where we will be focusing on all four autonomous driving and new form factors of AI agents," Li said.

"We're also testing autonomous charging robots aiming to redefine smart charging in the future," the company said, outlining an RMB 6 billion (approximately $836 million) investment in AI.

Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates, Stock Declines

Li Auto reported the second-quarter financial data for 2025, highlighting a revenue drop of 4.5% YoY as the company registered $4.2 billion in revenue, missing analyst estimates of $4.4 billion. The company delivered 111,074 units in Q2, a 2.3% YoY increase from 2024.

Following the earnings, LI stock dropped over 4% in Pre-market trading to $21.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Li Auto Deliveries Slip In July, BYD Leads European Charge

The company's total deliveries in July also slipped, according to the data released by the company. The automaker's total deliveries dropped 39.7% YoY to 30,731 units.

Elsewhere, Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF has gained ground in Europe as the company experienced triple-digit growth in the region during July.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock