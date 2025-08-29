Ford Recall Woes Continue With Over 800,000 Vehicles In US Grappling With Brake, Airbag Or Tail Light Issues

Ford Motor Co. F has issued a recall for over 800,000 vehicles in the U.S. over three separate issues affecting its models as recall woes worsen for the company.

Brake Fluid Leaks, Faulty Taillights And A Torn Airbag Risk

The company issued the recalls following an investigation opened by the NHTSA on August 22, detailing three separate issues with multiple models in the Ford and Lincoln lineup.

The NHTSA said that the brake fluid leak issue affected certain units from the 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX and 2015-2018 Ford Edge SUVs.

"The rear brake jounce hose may rupture and leak brake fluid," the agency said and added that the company was still in the process of finding a remedy. Nearly 500,000 vehicles are being recalled.

Separately, the NHTSA also said that over 213,121 2025 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also being recalled over the rear trailer taillights not functioning when a trailer is mounted to the vehicles. The agency said the issue occurs due to "an improperly manufactured body control module."

"Dealers will replace the body control module C on vehicles with less than 9,000 miles. For vehicles over 9,000 miles, dealers will perform a functional check on the body control module C and replace it as necessary," the NHTSA said.

As for the issue with the airbag, the agency said over 100,900 units of the 2024-2026 Ford Explorer vehicles were affected by the issue. "The side curtain air bags may contact the B-Pillar inner reinforcements and tear during deployment," the agency said.

Ford's Previous Recalls

The issues add to the company's long list of recalls issued this year, which could raise questions about quality control. Ford recently recalled over 103,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks over issues with the rear axle.

Ford also issued a recall for 850,000 vehicles over a faulty fuel pump and 197,000 Mustang Mach E vehicles over a rear door lock issue, which could trap occupants in the car.

New EV Platform, UAW Claims Kentucky Plant Victory

Elsewhere, the company unveiled a new platform, which will form the basis of Ford's affordable EV lineup, poised to take on the stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers union (UAW) claimed victory at Ford's BlueOval SK battery assembly plant in Kentucky, decrying the company's "anti-democratic" efforts over 41 challenge ballots.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com