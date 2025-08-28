Li Auto Stock Declines Over 4% in Pre-Market Trading Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Li Auto Inc. LI shares are trending on Thursday ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings.

Q2 2025 Spring Quarter Results Awaited

LI Auto shares fell 4.51% to $21.58 during pre-market trading on Thursday at the time of recording, as the company prepares to report its second-quarter earnings later today.

Pre-Market Performance Shows Investor Confidence

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer closed at $22.60, down 8.32%, on Wednesday.

Li Auto’s market capitalization stands at $23.27 billion with an average trading volume of 5.39 million shares. The stock trades within a 52-week range of $17.44 to $33.11, currently positioned in the middle of that band.

Mixed Earnings Results

Li Auto’s 2024 earnings performance demonstrated volatility across quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2024 results showed modest outperformance at 5.26%, delivering $0.20 actual versus $0.19 expected earnings per share (EPS) in August 2024.

The first quarter marked a significant miss, with actual EPS of $0.17 falling 51.4% short of the $0.35 estimate.

Investor Focus Points

With a price-to-ratio of 21.20 and annual revenue of $144.75 billion as of March 31, Li Auto maintains scale in the competitive EV market.

Thursday’s earnings report will provide crucial insights into Li Auto’s quarterly performance and forward guidance in the evolving Chinese electric vehicle sector.

With a strong Value score of 91.24, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LI has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

