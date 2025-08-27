Oracle Doubles Down On AI With New Health Platforms

Oracle ORCL is betting big on healthcare, rolling out AI-driven tools, cloud services, and industry partnerships to modernize research, streamline patient care, and reshape health systems worldwide.

The company recently rolled out upgrades to its Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform, Oracle Clinical One Data Collection. The goal is to strengthen interoperability with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, expand site-level data collection capabilities, and enable end-to-end integration with Oracle Safety One Argus and other safety solutions.

Oracle's latest update bakes AI directly into clinical research, from frictionless EHR data transfers to smarter document management and automated safety reporting—turning regulatory red tape into something closer to real-time compliance.

Now it's scaling that vision with Cleveland Clinic and Abu Dhabi–based G42, building an AI-first health platform that crunches massive datasets, feeds doctors instant decision support, and promises sharper diagnostics at lower cost.

In parallel, Oracle introduced a new cloud-based EHR platform for U.S. ambulatory providers.

Designed with a voice-first interface, advanced clinical intelligence, and AI-powered documentation automation, the system reduces administrative burden. Oracle plans to expand this platform to acute care settings by 2026.

Oracle stock gained 41% year-to-date as demand for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) surges, driven by rapid growth in AI infrastructure needs. The company has landed major new cloud contracts, including a high-profile deal with OpenAI.

Price Action: ORCL shares traded 0.26% lower at $159.17 on Wednesday premarket.

Image: Shutterstock