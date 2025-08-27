Stellantis Paid Over $190 Million In Fuel Economy Fines In 2025 As Trump Administration Scales Back Emission Norms

Jeep, Dodge parent company, Stellantis NV STLA, paid over $190.6 million in fines for failing to meet fuel economy standards laid out by the U.S. government.

Over $773 Million Paid Since 2018

Stellantis paid over $78.3 million in March and $112.3 million in June for violations from the 2019 and 2020 Stellantis models, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing reports from the NHTSA. Stellantis has paid over $773.5 million in fuel economy fines since 2018, the report suggests.

A Look At The Trump Administration's Relaxed Emissions Norms

The report comes as the Trump administration has announced a series of decisions that relaxed emissions norms, as well as promoted ICE-powered vehicles over electric ones.

The administration axed the $7,500 Federal EV credit, setting a deadline of September 30, in a move that was decried by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and President Donald Trump's ally, Elon Musk.

The regime also announced it was scaling back the CAFE or Corporate Average Fuel Economy norms, which removes any legal pressure on automakers to meet emissions norms and makes the need to buy ZEV credits redundant.

ZEV Credits, EPA Proposes Rescinding 2009 Endangerment Finding

This move has affected EV makers like Tesla and Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, with the latter announcing it lost over $100 million in revenue due to companies not buying ZEV credits.

In another pro-ICE vehicle move, the Trump administration's EPA had proposed rescinding the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which forms much of the legal basis of U.S. emissions norms and climate action.

EV Push From Automakers

Despite this, manufacturers are still going ahead with plans to ramp up EVs, with Ford Motor Co. F unveiling a new platform that would underpin its affordable EVs in the future, as well as beginning production at its Kentucky battery factory.

Meanwhile, General Motors Co. GM will import LFP batteries from China's CATL till 2027 for its affordable Chevrolet Bolt EV, while partner LG Energy Solutions can ramp up domestic battery production.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock