Meta's $800 Hypernova Glasses Will Be An 'Experimental Product' And This One Thing Will Be 'Most Important Selling Point,' Says Analyst

Meta Platforms' META upcoming Hypernova AI-powered smart glasses are being positioned as a bold step toward augmented reality adoption, but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the device will likely be an "experimental product" with limited market share.

Kuo Predicts Limited Shipments, High Stakes

On Wednesday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kuo said Meta expects to begin mass production of Hypernova in the third quarter of 2025 and ship only 150,000–200,000 units over two years, signaling a small footprint in the global smart glasses market, which is projected to reach 13–15 million units by 2026.

"AI will be Hypernova's most important selling point," Kuo wrote, noting that integration between AI and AR applications remains in its early stages.

He added that the $800 price tag and the choice of Liquid Crystal on Silicon, LCoS, display technology—which faces design hurdles like brightness, response time and battery efficiency—reflect Meta's cautious approach.

Premium Design And Prada Branding

According to reports, Hypernova will feature a small digital display in the right lens with a 20-degree field of view for notifications and text, manufactured through Meta's partnership with EssilorLuxottica ESLOY, the parent company of Ray-Ban.

The device could also carry Prada PRDSF branding due to its thicker frames needed to house new components.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has already sold over two million pairs of Ray-Ban voice-only smart glasses since 2023, with Luxottica reporting a triple-year-over-year increase in smart glasses revenue.

Neural Interface Wristband Debut

Meta will also unveil its first consumer neural interface wristband, using CTRL Labs' sEMG sensor technology to interpret electrical signals from hand movements, enabling gesture-based control.

The wristband is part of Meta's long-term plan to develop fully immersive AR glasses and will provide critical testing data for future devices.

Building Developer Momentum Amid Heavy Losses

To support Hypernova, Meta is recruiting AI and AR developers to build experimental applications and accelerate ecosystem growth. The company will also introduce third-generation voice-only glasses with touch controls.

Meta's Reality Labs division, which has accumulated nearly $70 billion in losses since 2020, is under pressure to prove the viability of its metaverse strategy.

Hypernova follows last year's Orion AR prototype demo and is aimed at gaining an advantage over Apple Inc. AAPL.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is preparing to debut AI-driven smart glasses in late 2026, positioning them as a direct competitor to Meta's Ray-Bans.

Price Action: Meta shares rose 0.11% on Tuesday, closing at $754.10, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show META sustaining a strong price trend across short, medium and long-term periods, with additional performance insights available here.

Photo Courtesy: Skorzewiak on Shutterstock.com

