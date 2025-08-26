Super Micro's Green Zone Gamble: Can Nvidia's Earnings Spark A Breakout?

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI is trading in the shadows of Nvidia Corp's NVDA blockbuster earnings event, but investors are asking if this week could finally snap it out of its slump.

Shares currently sit just above $44, down a bruising 27% over the past month and more than 22% over the past year—a sharp contrast to Nvidia, whose results on Wednesday could be the tide that lifts AI-adjacent boats.

Track NVDA stock here.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Chart Check: In The Green Zone

Technicians are eyeing SMCI's 200-day moving average at $39.38, with the stock still comfortably above it. However, short-term averages paint a choppier picture: SMCI trades below both its 20-day ($48.21) and 50-day ($48.93) moving averages, signaling near-term weakness.

The RSI (relative strength index) at 39.82 suggests the stock is flirting with oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence), at -2.06, highlights bearish momentum.

Put together, it looks like SMCI is consolidating in what some traders call a "green zone"—a place where downside risk is limited, but upside hinges on a catalyst.

Read Also: Nvidia's Silicon Silk Road: From China's Firewalls To Saudi Arabia's Data Palaces

Nvidia Sympathy Trade

That catalyst could be Nvidia. As one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI-driven data center demand, Super Micro often trades in sympathy with the chip giant. If Nvidia delivers another round of record-breaking growth, SMCI may catch a bid on expectations that server demand—and by extension, Super Micro's specialized systems—will keep booming.

But there's a flip side. If Nvidia guidance underwhelms or investors rotate out of AI hype, SMCI could find itself stuck in neutral, testing that 200-day line as support.

The Investor Question

SMCI has already been a tale of volatility, swinging from a 52-week high of $66.44 to a low of $17.25. At current levels, it's less a growth darling and more a battleground stock where technicals and catalysts collide.

The green zone may provide a floor—but only Nvidia's earnings can decide whether SMCI breaks higher or sinks back toward its lows.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock