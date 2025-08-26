Elon Musk's Tesla Could Be Gearing Up To Launch FSD In Australia

A new video has surfaced online that shows a Tesla Inc. TSLA apparently in self-driving mode in Australia, sparking rumors of FSD's potential release down under.

Tesla To Offer FSD In Australia?

A video shared on Instagram by Australian journalist Ben McKimm on Monday showcases a Tesla on what appears to be Supervised FSD or Full Self-Driving. The video shows instances of the Tesla vehicle negotiating traffic as well as changing lanes and driving in a roundabout.

Source: Ben McKimm via Instagram

Tesla Tests FSD In Japan Amid Lawsuits

The video comes as Tesla released a video showcasing the FSD technology undergoing testing in Japan, hinting at the potential expansion of Tesla's version of autonomous driving into Asia.

However, FSD faces hurdles in the form of lawsuits filed by investors and customers against the company, which express concern over the technology's safety as well as Tesla allegedly "misleading" customers about the system's capabilities.

Dara Khosrowshahi Calls Camera-Based Self-Driving ‘Difficult'

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently said that achieving autonomy via a camera-based self-driving system could be "very difficult," drawing flak from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla Running Low On Model Y Inventory

Elsewhere, Tesla is also reportedly running low on Model Y inventory in the U.S., with the official website showing no availability of Model Y units within 200 miles of Austin, Texas.

