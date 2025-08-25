Dan Ives Predicts 'Flex The Muscles' Nvidia Earnings Moment And Gene Munster Bets On Robotics Boom Amid Q3 Guidance Skepticism

Nvidia Corp. NVDA is set to report earnings on Aug. 27, and while some analysts warn its outlook for the next quarter could fall short of lofty expectations, bullish voices like Wedbush's Dan Ives and Deepwater's Gene Munster say the AI powerhouse is only getting started.

Dan Ives Says Nvidia Is the One Chip Powering The AI Revolution

Ives continues to remain bullish, predicting Nvidia's results will demonstrate its dominant role in powering AI infrastructure worldwide.

"The Street continues to underestimate the demand curve for the AI Revolution being led by Nvidia," Ives wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "This week's earnings will be another flex the muscles moment for Nvidia and the AI Revolution bull thesis. There is one chip in the world fueling the AI Revolution… Nvidia."

Gene Munster Thinks Robotics Could Be Nvidia's Next Growth Engine

Munster has argued that investors are overly focused on short-term numbers and missing Nvidia's broader trajectory.

"For the next two years, we're still early in the AI data center buildout," Munster said on X.

"Beyond that, Physical AI will pick up where the data center leaves off," he continued, adding that robotics has the potential to become the data center's encore and move the growth needle."

He highlighted Nvidia's Jetson AGX Thor robotics chip as a sign of its push beyond data centers.

Street Split As Nvidia Approaches Earnings

After adding $2 trillion in market value since April, Nvidia enters its second-quarter earnings with soaring expectations and heightened scrutiny.

However, analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets has suggested that Nvidia could guide below Wall Street's third-quarter estimates, citing uncertainty around U.S. export licenses and Chinese government pressure on domestic chip adoption.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nvidia had instructed suppliers to stop production of its H20 AI chip for the Chinese market.

KeyBanc noted that excluding Chinese sales from guidance could result in an additional $2-3 billion in potential revenue being shaved off.

Despite those concerns, KeyBanc reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $215 from $190, pointing to strong fundamentals and continued GPU supply growth.

While Nvidia's Blackwell GPU ramp and next-generation B300 launch reinforce its leadership, some analysts remain cautious.

Moreover, September has historically been Nvidia's weakest month.

Price Action: Over the last six months, Nvidia's stock has climbed 42.01%, while soaring 1,267.52% over the past five years. On Monday, shares gained 1.03% during regular trading hours and edged up another 0.26% after hours, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show NVDA maintaining robust momentum across short, medium and long-term trends. Additional performance details can be found here.

