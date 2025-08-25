OpenAI's ChatGPT Leverages Google Data For Real-Time Answers, Despite Plans To Rival The Search Engine Giant: Report

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a potential competitor to Google‘s GOOG GOOGL search engine, has been using data from Google Search to answer real-time queries, a recent report reveals.

ChatGPT Taps Google Data While Aiming To Replace It

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been leveraging data from Google Search to enhance its real-time response capabilities, despite its intention to challenge Google’s search engine supremacy, reported The Information.

Last year, OpenAI integrated search capabilities into ChatGPT, aiming to rival competitors like Microsoft‘s MSFT Bing and Perplexity. However, the AI tool has been reportedly utilizing data from Google Search, scraped via SerpApi, to answer real-time queries on topics such as news, sports, and financial markets. SerpApi previously featured OpenAI on its website, but that reference has since been taken down.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, had previously stated that he no longer uses Google Search due to ChatGPT’s superior search capabilities. However, the recent report contradicts this claim, indicating that the chatbot relies on Google’s data to enhance its performance.

Search Engines Still Strong — Dan Ives Counters Hype

OpenAI’s move to use Google’s data comes as a contradiction to its broader strategy to challenge Google’s dominance in the search engine market. In July , OpenAI also announced plans to launch a new AI-powered web browser to compete with Google Chrome.

The AI company had earlier stated that ChatGPT's search feature drew on its own web crawler, Bing data, and licensing deals with publishers. But the latest disclosure indicates a dependence on Google's data, even after Google rejected a request last year for access to its search index.

OpenAI’s dependence on Google is not new. In July, OpenAI reached an agreement to run its widely used ChatGPT artificial intelligence assistant on Google's cloud infrastructure.

Amid all these efforts, industry experts like Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities have argued that the “death of search is greatly exaggerated”, citing Alphabet’s robust Q2 earnings and revenue as evidence of the enduring strength of search engines.

