Intel Deal Splits Experts, Beijing Pressures Alibaba And ByteDance On Nvidia, Zuckerberg Reshuffles AI Again —Tech This Week

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech world. From President Donald Trump’s controversial stake in Intel Corporation to Beijing’s backlash against Nvidia Corporation and Mark Zuckerberg’s AI restructuring at Meta Platforms, the tech industry has been buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s Intel Stake Sparks Debate

President Trump’s decision to secure a 10% stake in Intel Corporation has stirred up a storm among economists and tech analysts. While some view this move as unconstitutional, others hail it as a crucial step towards national security and semiconductor independence.

Beijing Backlash Against Nvidia

Beijing has reportedly moved to curb sales of Nvidia’s China-specific AI chip following remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that Chinese officials found “insulting.” This move comes after multiple Chinese regulators mobilized in response to Lutnick’s comments about export policy.

Zuckerberg’s AI Restructuring

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly planning the fourth major overhaul of Meta Platforms’ AI initiatives in just six months. The restructuring is expected to divide the new AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four groups, according to a report by The Information.

Microsoft’s Pay Reveal Amid AI Talent War

As Microsoft Corp. battles Meta Platforms for AI talent, hundreds of Microsoft employees have anonymously leaked their compensation details. The self-reported entries provide insight into pay structures as the tech giant competes aggressively for AI engineering talent

Zuckerberg Halts AI Hiring Amid Investor Backlash

Meta Platforms has implemented a hiring freeze in its AI division following months of aggressive recruitment that included nine-figure compensation packages. The freeze prohibits external hires and internal team transfers within the AI division, according to The Wall Street Journal.

