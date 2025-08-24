Rivian To Build $5 Billion Georgia Plant, Tesla Offers $0 Down Leases, BYD EV Sales Jump 30% —Mobility This Week

The past week in the tech world was a rollercoaster ride, with major players like Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Rivian Automotive Inc. making headlines. From skepticism over Tesla’s Robotaxi to Rivian’s factory groundbreaking, here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Ex-Waymo CEO Skeptical Of Tesla’s Robotaxi

John Krafcik, former CEO of Alphabet’s autonomous taxi service Waymo, expressed doubts about Tesla’s Robotaxi. Krafcik stated that Tesla’s ride-hailing service cannot be considered a Robotaxi as it still requires an employee inside the car.

Rivian to Break Ground on $5 Billion Factory

Rivian Automotive is reportedly ready to commence construction on its $5 billion production facility in Georgia, following multiple delays. The factory, spread across a 2,000-acre site, is expected to break ground on Sept. 16.

Tesla Offers $0 Down Leases Amid Sluggish Sales

In response to poor sales figures, Tesla has launched a $0 down lease offer on used Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The offer applies to leases up to an annual 15,000 miles.

Uber’s Human Drivers Losing To Waymo Robotaxis

Users of Uber Technologies’ ride-hailing platform are reportedly favoring Alphabet’s Waymo autonomous taxis over rides with human drivers. Users have been cancelling rides with human drivers until they are paired with a Waymo Robotaxi.

BYD Leads Global EV Sales As Tesla’s Sales Drop

BYD Co. Ltd. led the global new energy vehicle sales charts with a 30% YoY growth in 2025, while Tesla’s sales dropped by 14%. BYD captured over 18.3% of the total market share, with Tesla coming in second with an 11.7% market share.

Photo courtesy: Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock.com