OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says Parenthood Has 'Rewired' His Priorities And Approach To AI Development: 'Best, Most Amazing Thing Ever'

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared how becoming a father has reshaped his perspective on artificial intelligence.

Rewired Priorities

According to Fortune, Altman and his husband, Australian software engineer Oliver Mulherin, welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy in February.

Altman, speaking with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang in June, expressed that fatherhood has “rewired” his priorities. He described an immediate neurochemical change after becoming a parent, saying, “everything is going to be different now.” This shift has influenced his approach to AI development.

‘Best, Most Amazing Thing Ever'

"I don't think I have anything non-cliché to say here, but it is the best, most amazing thing ever. And it totally rewired all of my priorities," Altman said.

Chang inquired about how parenthood might affect Altman’s AI decisions. Altman noted that many believe his new role as a father will lead to better decision-making for humanity.

Despite past controversies, including a brief ousting by OpenAI’s board in November 2023, Altman remains committed to advancing AI responsibly.

OpenAI's Milestones Under Altman's Leadership

Under Altman’s leadership, OpenAI has achieved significant milestones, including the launch of ChatGPT and a major partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. The company is also working on the Stargate initiative, a large-scale data-center project aimed at meeting the growing demand for AI computing power.

The evolution of Altman’s perspective on AI comes at a crucial time for OpenAI. The company is currently navigating complex challenges, including a legal battle involving Meta Platforms Inc. META and Elon Musk‘s $97 billion bid to take over the ChatGPT parent company.

Additionally, Altman has indicated that OpenAI is preparing for a potential public offering as it anticipates spending vast sums on AI infrastructure, drawing parallels to the 1990s dot-com bubble. This financial strategy underscores the significant capital required to sustain AI advancements.

OpenAI recently introduced updates to its ChatGPT platform, offering users new control options for the GPT-5 model and reinstating the GPT-4o model for paid users in response to feedback.

