August 23, 2025 5:01 AM 1 min read

Elon Musk Once Recalled How A Friend Made Him Watch Rocket Failures Before SpaceX Launch: 'I Already Thought The Probability Of Failure Was High'

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once revealed that a close friend tried to discourage him from starting his rocket company by making him watch a compilation of explosive rocket failures — a story now resurfacing as a viral video online.

Musk Recalls Early Doubts About SpaceX

"When I started SpaceX, one of my friends got a compilation of rocket failures and made me watch the whole thing," Musk said in the clip that has been circulating on social media this week. "I already thought the probability of failure was high."

