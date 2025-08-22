Chamath Palihapitiya‘s new $250 million blank-check vehicle comes with a twist—no warrants for investors, and a focus on U.S.-centric companies flying the banner of "American exceptionalism."

At first blush, it sounds tailor-made for 2025's political mood. But investors should ask: which companies realistically fit this narrative, and what's the execution risk?

Think defense-tech startups, reshoring plays in advanced manufacturing, or AI hardware firms positioned as alternatives to Chinese supply chains. A company like Anduril Industries, the defense unicorn building autonomous surveillance systems, screams Palihapitiya's pitch deck.

How Anduril Fits The Bill

Anduril Industries, a defense unicorn, builds AI-driven autonomous surveillance systems and drones. Its $30.5 billion valuation and $1 billion in 2024 revenue highlight its growth. With U.S. manufacturing and strong government contracts, it fits Palihapitiya's SPAC focus. He targets disruptive tech with scalability.

Anduril's innovative defense solutions make it a compelling choice.

Similarly, mid-cap manufacturers of critical infrastructure components—such as specialized semiconductors, aerospace suppliers, or EV battery firms with U.S. facilities —also face similar challenges. Some names that come to mind are:

Epic Semiconductor – cutting-edge analog chip designs for EVs and aerospace, combined with U.S.-based innovation

– cutting-edge analog chip designs for EVs and aerospace, combined with U.S.-based innovation Aehr Test Systems – critical role in testing SiC semiconductors for EVs and renewable energy

– critical role in testing SiC semiconductors for EVs and renewable energy Velo3D – innovative 3D printing for aerospace and defense, with strong U.S. manufacturing

– innovative 3D printing for aerospace and defense, with strong U.S. manufacturing Solid Power – solid-state battery tech, with U.S. production and major OEM partnerships

– solid-state battery tech, with U.S. production and major OEM partnerships Group14 Technologies – silicon anode technology, critical for next-gen EV batteries and backed by U.S. manufacturing

The Risks That Abound

The risk? Execution. These companies are capital-hungry and face intense competition.

Defense-tech startups rely on slow-moving Pentagon contracts. Manufacturing reshoring plays often burn cash before scale. And AI-adjacent firms could be priced for perfection already.

For SPAC investors, the structure shift—no warrants—means less downside protection. It's a bet not just on Palihapitiya's dealmaking, but on whether patriotism sells as an investment thesis in a post-SPAC-bubble world.

The irony: a strategy built on American exceptionalism might be precisely that—exceptionally risky. Investors chasing the flag may need to remember the last SPAC cycle, when hype often outpaced business fundamentals.

