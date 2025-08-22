Tesla Announces Surprise Price Hike Of Quickest Cybertruck Trim Amid $7,500 EV Credit Deadline, Declining Sales

Tesla Inc. TSLA has raised the price of the quickest Cybertruck variant as the September 30 deadline for the federal EV credit looms.

The ‘Cyberbeast' Trim Costs $15,000 More Now

Tesla raised the price of the range-topping Cyberbeast trim from the original $99,990 to $114,990, the company's official website showed on Thursday.

Tesla says that the new pricing is a result of the company offering the Cybertruck with the "Luxe package," which offers Supervised FSD and free access to Tesla's Supercharger Network.

Other incentives include a four-year premium service option as well as connectivity features. Pricing for the other variants in the line remains unchanged.

The Cyberbeast trim offers a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds and an EPA range of 320 miles on a single charge with a tri-motor all-wheel drive system and premium interiors.

Source: Tesla

Cybertruck's 5-Star NHTSA Rating, Piling Inventories

The news comes as the Cybertruck received a 5-star crash test rating for both the driver as well as the passenger by the NHTSA. The pickup truck earlier received a 5-star rating only for the driver, while securing a 4-star rating for the passenger.

Despite the Cybertruck's safety rating and its build quality, however, Tesla hasn't been able to sell units. The EV giant is said to be sitting on an inventory worth $200 million and is also accepting trade-ins for the vehicle, less than 2 years after its release.

Tesla's Broader Sales Woes, FSD Lawsuits

The price rise also comes as Tesla's broader sales have been lackluster, with the company recording double-digit drops in markets like the UK as well as other parts of Europe like Sweden, Denmark and France.

Adding to the challenge are lawsuits that Elon Musk's company is currently facing over its FSD system, with a California judge certifying a class action lawsuit against Tesla for "misleading" claims about FSD's capabilities.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: wedmoments.stock / Shutterstock.com