NHTSA Launches Probe Into Elon Musk-Led Tesla Following Crash Test Report Delays Involving FSD, Autopilot

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, says it's investigating delays in submitting reports of self-driving crashes by Tesla Inc. TSLA.

NHTSA Says Several Reports Arrived Months After Crash

The Office of Defects Investigation, or ODI, says that it received the reports from Tesla several months after the crash, the agency said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The agency said under the Standing General Order 2021-01, an order issued by the agency over driver assistance system-related crashes, companies are required to submit reports "within one or five days" of the crash.

Delays Occurred Due To Data Collection Issues, Says Tesla

The EV giant says delays in submitting reports occurred due to issues with data collection, which have been fixed. The agency says Tesla submitted the reports in two ways.

"Many of the reports were submitted as part of a single batch, while others were submitted on a rolling basis," the NHTSA said in its statement.

Tesla's Robotaxi Probe, FSD Lawsuits

The news comes as the NHTSA also earlier announced it was investigating possible traffic violations committed by the company's Robotaxi during the Austin launch event in June.

Tesla also faces multiple lawsuits over its FSD or Full Self-Driving system. A judge in California recently certified a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk's automaker for "misleading" customers about the capabilities of the FSD system.

Tesla Investors Express Concerns About Musk's Pay Package, Germany Gigafactory Fire Incident

Meanwhile, Tesla investors have expressed "serious concerns" about Musk's $29 billion pay package, which awards the CEO 96 million shares in the company and are demanding a NASDAQ probe into the award.

Tesla also reportedly evacuated its Gigafactory in Germany after a fire incident involving battery cells. Local authorities confirmed that the incident did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

