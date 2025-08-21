WeRide WRD announced on Thursday that it launched WePilot AiDrive, a one-stage end-to-end ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) solution, developed with Tier 1 supplier Bosch.

The launch comes six months after both companies pushed their two-stage solution into mass production.

WePilot AiDrive departs from the traditional two-stage process of sensing followed by decision-making by integrating both into a single architecture.

This allows vehicles to “see and act” simultaneously, delivering quicker responses, shorter routes, and higher fault tolerance, closer to the instincts of a skilled human driver.

WePilot AiDrive has completed core function validation and is expected to enter mass production and vehicle deployment later in 2025.

Engineered for complex real-world conditions, WePilot AiDrive can handle heavy-traffic lane changes, detours around construction, unprotected turns, smooth acceleration when following vehicles, and interactions with pedestrians, oncoming traffic, and roadside obstacles in tight urban environments.

Its architecture offers scalable computing power and deploys easily with modular Level 2 functions, sensor adaptability, and rapid iteration.

WeRide’s stock has plunged more than 36% year-to-date, reflecting the broader challenges facing the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company is also facing additional headwinds from the Trump administration’s policies, which include the removal of EV credits.

Despite the stock plunge, WeRide is doubling down on its global expansion in autonomous driving. The company is forging new partnerships in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including a strategic equity stake from Grab GRAB to speed up Robotaxi deployment. Simultaneously, Uber UBER is helping to grow WeRide’s fleet in Abu Dhabi.

Last week, WeRide announced that Grab will take a strategic equity stake, strengthening their partnership to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of Level 4 Robotaxis and shuttles across Southeast Asia. The deal, expected to close by mid-2026, supports WeRide’s push to expand its autonomous fleet and scale AI-driven mobility in the region.

The partnership builds on their March 2025 MoU, which explored AV feasibility, market potential, and job creation. WeRide’s technical expertise and Grab’s regional scale will enable the rollout of thousands of Robotaxis aligned with local regulations and market readiness.

Meanwhile, WeRide broadened its global presence through a Robotaxi partnership with Uber in Abu Dhabi.

Since December 2024, WeRide has tripled its Abu Dhabi fleet of mass-produced GXR autonomous vehicles, each completing dozens of daily trips. The company plans to scale to hundreds of vehicles in 2025, expanding into Khalifa City, Masdar City, and additional downtown districts.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 2.00% to $9.19 premarket at last check Thursday.

