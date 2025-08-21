Google
August 21, 2025 4:26 AM 3 min read

Google Aims At Apple During Pixel 10 Launch, Referring To Siri Upgrade Delays As 'Broken Promises,' Calls Green Vs Blue Bubble War 'Silly'

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google used its "Made By Google 2025" event in New York to unveil the Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 — and to take multiple digs at Apple Inc. AAPL.

Siri Delays Branded ‘Broken Promises'

During the event, host Jimmy Fallon chatted with Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of platforms and devices. When Fallon asked about AI on smartphones, Osterloh fired the first shot.

"There has been a lot of hype about this and frankly, a lot of broken promises too, but Gemini is the real deal," Osterloh said, referencing Google's AI platform.

The jab came after Apple delayed its flagship Siri upgrade in March, despite unveiling Apple Intelligence in 2024. "It's going to take us longer than we thought," Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy told Daring Fireball earlier this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook later said on an earnings call that the new Siri would launch in 2026.

Camera Jokes And Walled Garden Criticism

Fallon also teased Google by holding up a poster featuring a Reddit comment ending with: "iPhones don't take the best pics." The crowd cheered as Osterloh laughed and said, "This can be very disorienting," adding, "We hear that a lot from the Pixel community that we have the best camera out there."

Adrienne Lofton, Google's vice president of marketing, also aimed at Apple's closed ecosystem.

Some companies build their phones to "lock you in" and "force you to use their devices in only one way," Lofton said. "It seems like sometimes that way doesn’t work exactly as you expect, or maybe as you need."

She also called Android "the most open platform that's built for true freedom of choice."

Google Declares Bubble Debate ‘Silly'

Lofton also addressed the green vs. blue text bubble debate — a friction point between iPhone and Android users.

Google has long pushed Apple to adopt RCS messaging, which it did in 2024, though texts from Android devices still appear green.

"The Green/Blue bubble battle is silly and it's tired and at Google, we're done with that conversation," Lofton said.

Smartphone Rivalry Intensifies

According to Statcounter, Apple holds 27.48% of the global smartphone market share, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF at 21.59%.

Google reported $96.43 billion in second-quarter revenue, while Apple posted $94 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.'s Class A shares slipped 1.12% to $199.32 on Wednesday, while Class C shares fell 1.14% to $200.19, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOG maintains strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term periods. Detailed performance metrics can be found here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto On Shutterstock.com

