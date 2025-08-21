Robinhood Unveils Cortex AI Tool 'Digests' In UK, Bringing Real-Time Stock Explanations To Everyday Investors After 95% US Approval

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD has expanded its artificial intelligence ambitions with the U.K. launch of Digests, a real-time stock analysis tool designed to break down complex market moves into plain-language insights for everyday investors.

Robinhood Cortex Debuts With Real-Time Stock Insights

The feature, first released under Robinhood's new Cortex AI platform, pulls from breaking news, analyst reports, technical data and the company's proprietary datasets to explain why a stock is moving and why it matters, as reported by Fintech Global

Integrated directly into the Robinhood app, Digests is free for all U.K. customers at launch.

US Rollout Saw Overwhelmingly Positive Feedback

The tool was first unveiled at Robinhood's "Lost City of Gold" event in San Francisco earlier this year and began rolling out to U.S. users over the summer.

According to the company, it has already been adopted by hundreds of thousands of customers, with 95% of surveyed users reporting positive feedback.

"Digests by Robinhood Cortex is our first AI insight tool – built directly into our app," said Robinhood U.K. President Jordan Sinclair.

"We believe our U.K. customers –from first-time investors to seasoned traders–will appreciate the timely, accessible summaries that highlight what may be moving a stock."

Robinhood Boosted AI Efforts With Cortex Launch And Tenev's Harmonic AI Startup

In March, Robinhood launched Robinhood Cortex, an AI-powered investment tool that gave Gold members early access to real-time analysis, trade suggestions, and stock summaries.

Introduced alongside Robinhood Strategies and Robinhood Banking, the tool aimed to democratize premium market intelligence traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Earlier in July, CEO Vlad Tenev broadened his AI ambitions with Harmonic AI, a Palo Alto-based startup he co-founded in 2023.

The company closed a $100 million Series B funding round at an $875 million valuation, with Tenev serving as executive chairman while Tudor Achim led as CEO.

Price Action: Robinhood ended Wednesday at $105.34, slipping 2.01%, before edging up 0.39% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

