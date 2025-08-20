What Is Going On With Micron Stock Wednesday?

Micron Technology MU stock is trending on Wednesday as reports surfaced that the U.S. government is weighing taking equity stakes in leading chipmakers like Samsung Electronics SSNLF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, and Micron in exchange for CHIPS and Science Act subsidies.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is exploring ways for Washington to secure ownership in companies receiving federal funding to build semiconductor plants, Reuters reported Wednesday.

A White House source told Reuters that President Donald Trump likes the idea.

Also Read: Micron Stock Soars 42% In 2025, But CEO Warns Of Demand Pull-Ins

Samsung has already received $4.7 billion under the CHIPS program to help fund its $37 billion chip facility in Taylor, Texas. The Commerce Department also granted $6.2 billion to Micron and $6.6 billion to Taiwan Semiconductor.

The discussions follow reports that the Trump administration is considering acquiring a 10% stake in Intel INTC to stabilize the company and bolster U.S. influence in the semiconductor industry. On Tuesday, Lutnick told CNBC that Washington should only provide CHIPS funding in exchange for equity.

The U.S. government has previously taken stakes in companies as part of financial support. In June, Trump approved Nippon Steel’s NPSCY purchase of U.S. Steel on the condition that Washington receive a “golden share,” granting it shareholder rights.

Micron stock gained over 37% year-to-date. On August 11, Micron raised its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 guidance, driven by stronger DRAM pricing and solid execution.

The company now projects revenue of $11.1 billion–$11.3 billion, above its prior $10.4 billion–$11 billion outlook and topping the $10.73 billion consensus.

Micron also lifted its adjusted EPS forecast to $2.78–$2.92 from $2.35–$2.65, well ahead of the $2.44 analyst consensus.

The updated outlook reflects ongoing AI-driven demand as U.S. tech giants ramp up spending on advanced chips.

J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur said Micron raised revenue, gross margin, and EPS guidance on stronger-than-expected DRAM pricing across AI/datacenter, smartphone, and PC markets.

Price Action: MU stock is trading lower by 5.24% to $115.66 at last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock