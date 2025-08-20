Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI announced a new collaboration with Montana State University (MSU) to advance quantum computing research and innovation.

The company’s shares fell, weighed down by broader tech sector weakness, despite the positive announcement on its research initiative.

The announcement coincided with the launch of MSU’s Quantum Core Research and Education Center (QCORE), which now houses an on-site Rigetti quantum processor.

MSU officially unveiled QCORE, a research hub dedicated to quantum and photonics systems.

The center now operates a nine-qubit Novera quantum processing unit, making MSU the first university to install and directly access Rigetti’s hardware on campus.

The new facility is expected to accelerate innovation and foster student training in an emerging industry.

Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni praised the milestone, noting that direct access to such systems strengthens education and helps create the next generation of quantum engineers.

The company pledged to support the center’s growth by contributing technical expertise, joint research opportunities, and workforce training programs aimed at expanding regional talent pipelines.

QCORE will pursue projects focused on advanced quantum hardware, hybrid computing systems, and enabling technologies, in addition to education-driven initiatives.

Jayne Morrow, QCORE’s chief executive, emphasized that the initiative opens new doors for innovation benefiting both Montana and the global community.

She highlighted the role of the Rigetti system in diversifying approaches to quantum computing research.

Beyond MSU, Rigetti continues to advance U.S. quantum research through its work with the Air Force Research Laboratory under a federal contract. The laboratory is also testing a Novera QPU as part of its efforts to develop networking hardware.

Manufactured at Rigetti’s Fab-1 facility, the nine-qubit Novera unit is based on the Ankaa-class architecture, optimized for speed and connectivity.

Price Action: RGTI shares are trading lower by 2.41% to $14.80 at last check Wednesday.

Image by PJ McDonnell from Shutterstock